MUMBAI—She has charted tremendous social media presence: Sara Ali Khan recently hit 12 million followers on her Instagram, and all this just within a year.
This birthday is special for her as she crossed this milestone and adding to that, Khan surprised everyone with the first look of her comedy “Coolie No.1.”
The actress’s follower graph shows that she gained one million followers every month. Clearly, her fans are increasing massively – proof indeed of her soaring popularity and success.
Starting off her career with two movies so far – “Kedarnath” and “Simmba,” and now having 11 brand endorsements in her kitty, the actress will be seen next in Imtiaz Ali ‘s “Aaj Kal” alongside Kartik Aaryan and with Varun Dhawan in “Coolie No. 1,” both slated for release in 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.