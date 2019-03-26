MUMBAI—Imtiaz Ali wished and celebrated Sara Ali Khan’s Filmfare award on sets along with Kartik Aaryan, who also won a Zee award recently.
This fresh pair will be soon seen in Window Seat Films’ next directed by Imtiaz Ali. Saif Ali Khan heads the cast and Pritam scores music. Irshad Kamil pens the lyrics.
View this post on Instagram
Celebrating @saraalikhan95 & @kartikaaryan’s success🎉🎉 and wishing them lots more! @imtiazaliofficial
