MUMBAI—Sara Ali Khan revealed, “I am Crazy, Committed, Spontaneous, just like my character in Kedarnath” ahead of her debut. The newbie made her first live chat debut hosted by UCWeb, the company within Alibaba Digital Media and Entertainment Group.
Around half a million fans logged into UC Browser and UC News, to chat with Khan as she revealed interesting facts about her personal life, her debut, and the challenges of shooting for two films simultaneously.
Meanwhile, the movie campaign led by UCWeb has become a trendy topic, inspiring tens of millions of fans’ engagements and providing content on UC platforms. The pretty debutante was quite interactive and vocal during the special live chat session organized by UCWeb. Touching upon her experience while shooting for “Kedarnath,” she repeated what she told India West, calling the film her “baby” and adding that this was what made it difficult to choose a single favorite scene out of the entire movie.
The star gave a sneak peek into her smart and independent side while responding to the fans’ questions. When asked if her mother Amrita Singh used to go with her for film shoots, she said, “My mom never accompanied me on the sets. She used to say that if I was a doctor, she would never accompany me to the operation theater.”
When asked about her bonding with Kareena Kapoor, wife of Saif Ali Khan, she shared, “I am thankful to Kareena, the way she has been appreciating me all around, but I can’t take this appreciation seriously as she is family and will obviously be little more biased towards me.” The newbie is off to a starry start, but says, “I have no starry tantrums and often ditch the car to travel by an autorickshaw.”
The live chat was part of UCWeb’s efforts in providing specialized curated content across categories for its wide user base of 130 million. According to a Cheetah Lab and UC Media Lab Joint Report, ‘Entertainment’ is the largest category in mobile content consumption for Indian users on UC’s News Feed platform.
Elaborating on the initiative, Damon Xi, general manager of UC Web India and Indonesia, said, “UC Browser is a user-oriented platform, and we wish to feed our users with quality content in every possible category. Earlier also, we have successfully leveraged our tie-up with film studios for movies like “Batti Gul Meter Chalu,” “Baazaar” and others. We are exploring other tie-ups and associations with various movies and promotions to serve engaging content in the entertainment category as well.” The Live Chat is gaining immense popularity among users and has become the top choice for entertainment feeds.
UCWeb, as the Trending Partner of RSVP Film Studios, jointly presents “Kedarnath.”
