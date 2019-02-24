The biggest news: after “Bharat” and “Dabangg 3,” Salman Khan will star in a love story being scripted by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who will also direct the film and score its music.
The trailer of Salman Khan’s “Notebook” was officially released Feb. 22, but the teaser was first shown at a special preview Feb. 21 as it was leading lady Pranutan Bahl’s grandmother, the legendary Nutan’s death anniversary. Watch trailer here.
Amitabh Bachchan reminisced about the London Wembley Stadium show – with a crowd of 70,000— he did in the 1990s and was then a first for any Indian artiste—along with Sridevi, Aamir Khan and Salman Khan.
Almost two decades after he sang Anu Malik’s “Apun Bola” for “Josh” (2000), Shah Rukh Khan has recorded a song for Kolkata Night Riders’ anthem, composed by Bappi Lahiri, at the composer’s insistence.
Time was when every few years would give Hindi cinema a catchphrase like “All is well,” but barely two months into 2019, we have got two endemic lines – “How’s the josh?” and “Apna time aayega” in two super-hits, “URI: The Surgical Strikes” and “Gully Boy.”
“Mad Max: Fury Road” stunt coordinator Lawrence Woodward has been in charge to design the 19th-century battle techniques in “Kesari,” in which 21 Sikhs took on a British-led force of 10,000.
Sajid Nadiadwala, according to his heroine and protégé Kriti Sanon, took “swift action” when director Sajid Khan and Nana Patekar had to be removed from “Housefull 4” after the #MeToo allegations, and within two days, the film was back on track with director Farhad Samji and replacement actor Rana Daggubati.
Will someone please clarify that “Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi” has NOT joined the 100 crore club, which means in nett theatrical collections within India, as certain tabloids want to suggest.
Anupam Kher has penned his autobiography, which took three years and will release in 2019.
Ranveer Singh wakes up to Harshdeep Kaur’s rendition of “Ik Onkar” from “Rang De Basanti” every day, and so he insisted that Kaur sing it before the Anand Karaj ceremony at his wedding.
Actor-educator Swaroop Rawal is in the race for a $1 million Global Teacher Prize, for which she has been shortlisted in the top 10 from 179 countries – wishing her best luck indeed!
Shahid Kapoor turns producer with Raja Krishna Menon’s next, based on the life of Manipuri boxer Nagangom Dingko Singh, whose role he will play as well.
Anil Kapoor had once actually met and begged Aparna Sen and Mrinal Sen to cast him, admits the actor who even did workshops for a light film like “Total Dhamaal.”
Ajay Devgn is said to be in advanced talks with S.S. Rajamouli for his next film “RRR,” a thriller featuring Ram Charan Teja and NT Rama Rao Jr.
Satish Koushik was touched when Salman Khan actually threw a wrap-up party for the actor after he completed his work on “Bharat,” but Khan knows how Koushik boosted his career in 2003 with a big hit in “Tere Naam.”
Sound recording whiz and Oscar-winning Resul Pookutty now plans to turn director with the Hindi film, “Sarpakal,” produced along with a Hollywood studio and on the lines of “The Lord Of The Rings.”
Kangana Ranaut, whom her director alleged, made “Manikarnika” all about her rather than about the Queen of Jhansi, is now actually directing her own life’s story scripted by K.V. Vijayendra Prasad!
Salman Khan will re-enact the 2019 version of his 1998 hit “O O Jaane Jaana” for the Sooraj Pancholi-Isabelle Kaif film “Time To Dance” along with Katrina Kaif.
Anees Bazmee has declared that the script for the sequel to “No Entry” is ready and has been sent to producer Boney Kapoor.
A little over two months old now, Neha Dhupia’s daughter Mehr is likely to accompany her mother as she shoots her reality show “Roadies” across India.
Sara Ali Khan has bagged the “Fresh Face of the Year'” award at the Femina Beauty awards.
