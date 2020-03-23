MUMBAI — Sara Ali Khan has made ripples across the Indian film Industry right from the day her debut film. Khan is also well-known for her colossal fan-following and presence on social media. The actress knows how to keep the audience engaged with snippets of her work and looks on social media.
Soon after the actress had joined Instagram, her young fan following could be seen translating into a number of followers. Recently, the actress crossed a jaw-dropping 20 million followers on Instagram, as inspiration and youth icon to all.
What makes this grand is that Sara Ali Khan is the first in her generation in the Indian film industry to cross this figure in a span of 18 months. Today, with 20.1 million followers, she has crossed a milestone that many in the industry have not crossed even after years of being around.
Recently, the actress had her first flop (in three releases) in “Love Aaj Kal,” but her following has not got dented a whit.
