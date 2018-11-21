MUMBAI— “Sara has spark!” declares Abhishek Kapoor, whose next directorial “Kedarnath” features Sara Ali Khan, his latest protégé. The director feels that the debutant is ideal for this film and has a strong personality.
Kapoor has a knack for introducing and backing new talents. In the past, he has launched actors like Sushant Singh Rajput in “Kai Po Che!” and Prachi Desai in “Rock On!!!” on the big screen, and Rajput is repeated here. But while both Rajput and Desai had a television background, Khan is the daughter of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh.
Kapoor feels that Khan is a good listener and is quick at grasping the nuances of her character. “Sara comes from a film background but doesn't have any acting experience. You’ve got to start from scratch to make her film-worthy. Sushant and Prachi had experience in television. In contrast, Sara had no experience. But she had a spark; she is intelligent and has a strong personality.”
Sara also confessed to being her director's actor. She submitted herself to Kapoor’s vision. And she is one of those rare debutants who will be starting with two films in the same month – the other being “Simmba.”
Earlier, stars like Govinda (1986 with “Love ‘86” and “Ilzaam” and then three more films!), Moushumi Chaterjee (1973 with “Anuraag” and “Kucche Dhaage” and two more) and Zeenat Aman (1971 with “Hulchul” and “Hungama”) were among those who had two debut releases within a short while. Khan’s father Saif Ali Khan started with “Parampara” and “Aashik Aaawara” within weeks and then went on to do one more film in 1993.
Directed by Abhishek Kapoor, the film goes with the tagline “Love Is A Pilgrimage” and mainly revolves around the 14 kilometer-long journey from Gauri Kund to the Kedarnath shrine.
The film is slated to release Dec. 7.
