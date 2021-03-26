MUMBAI — Who has not heard of the dreamy love story of Radha and Krishna? Considered as one of the greatest sagas of all time, this tale is eternal and sublime. However, not every love story has a happy ending, but when the right one comes along, it’s all worth the wait. Saregama Gujarati’s new song, “Maro Bhagwan Jaane,” sung by Kajal Maheriya, brings out this adaptation beautifully.
After conquering hearts and charts with back-to-back hits with composers Ravi-Rahul, Maheriya along with the duo is back again to showcase the power of love and longing, through this latest creation. Featuring Kinjal Patel, Janak Zala, Gopal Raval, Kavya Panchal and Vina Tank, the track is sure to win over viewers’ hearts. The lyrics are by Rajesh Solanki.
Commenting on the launch, Maheriya said, “This song is an ode to the eternal love story of Radha- Krishna. I have always been fascinated by the tale of epic love, and I decided to do an adaptation of it, to suit our times. The melody is beautiful and the lyrics are soulful and talk of the varied colors of love. It’s a special song and I hope my fans shower it with love.”
