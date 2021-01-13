MUMBAI—This Lohri, Saregama launches an all-new recreation of a popular Punjabi track “Charkha Chanan Da,” featuring Vanitaa Pande. All the Punjabi song lovers out there, it is time to put on your dancing shoes as Saregama brings a groovy chart-buster this wedding season.
With an array of super hits like “Tu Hi Yaar Mera” and “Chhoti Si Kahani Se,” Pande has garnered popularity and accolades over the years. However, this launch is a special treat for fans as they get to see her in a new avatar, grooving to the tune of her own Punjabi number.
