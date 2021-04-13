NEW DELHI — The popular soap "Sasural Simar Ka" is all set to return with Season 2, and the cast is currently shooting in Agra. Dipika Kakar, Jayati Bhatia, Radhika Muthukumar, and Tanya Sharma are among cast and crew members shooting there.
The story is based in Agra and the new episodes are being shot the across iconic places of the city including Taj Mahal, Sadar Bazaar, Bijli Ghar and Tajganj.
Radhika Muthukumar, or the new Simar, says: "We are currently shooting in Agra for some important initial sequences, and it has been an enjoyable experience. Given that Agra has a rich culture and great places, we are getting an opportunity to shoot against wonderful backdrops. We also shot at one of the seven wonders — the Taj Mahal — for an important sequence."
Season 2 of the show airs on Colors, April 26 onwards.
