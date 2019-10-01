MUMBAI — Ever since the high-octane vigilante action drama “Satyameva Jayate”hit the screens last year and turned out to be a big success, fan sof the film and John Abraham are anticipating a sequel to it. And Voila! the makers have now announced the second installment of the film —“Satyameva Jayate 2.”
John Abraham, who played a vigilante who goes on a corrupt cop-killing spree in the original, is pairing up with Divya Khosla Kumar. The movie will be again directed by Milap Zaveri and produced by T-Series and Emmay Entertainment & Motion Pictures, and will go on floors soon.
Kumar makes a comeback on the big screen as an actress 15 years after her debut in “Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyo” with Akshay Kumar. In between, she has been film producer and director and has done music videos.
Zaveri, who is charged up about the project, says he is looking forward to working with Abraham again and Kumar for the first time. “Satyameva Jayate” had crossed Rs. 20 crore on the first day itself, making it their highest opener ever. The vigilante action film was also high on emotion and drama, making it an overall entertainer for the masses. The makers now want to take the story ahead.
Says Zaveri, ““Satyameva Jayate 2” is twice the action, emotion, power, patriotism and punch. Led by John Abraham, back as a crusader for justice, and with Divya Khosla Kumar joining the film, I hope that on the next Gandhi Jayanti we provide the audiences with a powerful entertainer that also gives a strong message against corruption.”
An excited Abraham added, “I genuinely enjoyed the storytelling of the original film. I could tell it was something that the audience will find engaging. With “SMJ2,” the aim, once again, is to entertain the audience with a story that’s relevant in today’s times,” he says.
The fresh pairing of Abraham and Kumar is another highlight of the project. “I didn’t want to act in a film just for the sake of it,” says the latter. “For me, what mattered were the story and the role, and I got the right opportunity with this film,” she said.
Nikkhil Advani of Emmay Entertainment believes that the sequel will be an even bigger entertainer. He says, “John and Milap make for a formidable team and we are happy to push the envelope with a project that’s not only for the audiences to enjoy but is socially relevant as well.”
“Satyameva Jayate 2,” produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar (T-Series), Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani (Emmay Entertainment) is slated to release on Oct. 2, 2020. a date with FOUR films locked as of now —Farhan Akhtar’s “Toofan,” Tiger Shroff’s “Rambo” and Vicky Kaushal’s “Sardar Udham Singh” being the other three.
And we wonder why Gandhi Jayanti inspires violent films? This year, it is “War” and “Sye Raa Narsimha Reddy” (well, both do have a patriotic base of sorts, like “SMJ2” and “Sardar Udham Singh” next year), but clearly, one way or the other, we are exposed to violent films on the birthday of the man who was the apostle of non-violence!
