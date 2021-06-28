MUMBAI — Producer Sajid Nadiadwala has announced a “soulful musical love saga,” titled, “Satyanarayan Ki Katha,” with Kartik Aaryan in the lead.
Co-produced by Namah Pictures and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the film will mark the first collaboration between Kartik Aaryan and Sajid Nadiadwala and will be directed by National award-winning Marathi director Sameer Vidwans.
Sajid Nadiadwala said, “‘Satyanarayan Ki Katha’ has been a visionary project for me. We at Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment are excited to collaborate with Namah Pictures, national award-winning director Sameer Vidwans and the very talented Kartik Aaryan for this one. This will be our first time working with Kartik and he brings a new energy to the project. ‘Satyanarayan Ki Katha’ makes for a script that calls for this perfect union and we are looking forward to bringing this ultimate love story to the audience.”
“Satyanarayan Ki Katha” is an epic love story that has not been explored before. Said Aaryan, “I have wanted to work with Sajid-sir for some time now, I couldn’t have asked for better collaboration. ‘Satyanarayan Ki Katha’ is a musical love saga that brings together a powerhouse of people who are National award-winning names. It’s also a first for me with Sameer Vidwans sir who has an astute sense of making sensitive topics highly entertaining. Honestly, I feel immense pressure and responsibility, since I am the only member in this team without a National Award!”
Nadiadwala and Vidwans won National Awards for their respective feature films – “Chhichhore” (Best Feature Film) and the Marathi film, “Anandi Gopal” (Best Film on social issues), in the same year, 2019. “Satyanarayan Ki Katha” will mark Vidwans’ Hindi debut.
“Satyanarayan Ki Katha” will go on floors towards the end of this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.