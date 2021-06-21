MUMBAI— A Delhi University gold medalist and recipient of recognition from the human resources and development minister for falling in India’s top 0.1 percentile in her Class XII Board examinations, Sanjana Sanghi’s passion and belief in the power of education has been personal and consistent.
In 2014, she decided to take this passion forward when, as a first-year college student, she began her journey as a teacher-volunteer for educating underprivileged children with a Delhi-based NGO, which was the start of her journey with advocacy for education that has only grown since. Her journey now comes full circle as she has been entrusted as the youth advocate for education by India’s leading child rights organization, Save The Children.
Says Sanghi said, “Education, for me, has been like a magic potion. It makes you who you are and it changes how you see the world. And it isn’t just what happens in the classroom. Every single child deserves a right to basic education and I’m committed to ensuring that my journey of the last seven years continues for the rest of my life to be able to make education a reality for the largest number in our country.”
In her role as the Youth Advocate for Education, Sanghi is going to be dedicating her efforts to ensure access to education for girls, as 10 million young girls in India run the risk of dropping out of school owing to COVID-19. The actress is aiming at garnering 100,000 supporters in the petition to ensure that learning continues for all children, especially girls, by World Literacy Day Sep. 8.
Recently, UNESCO New Delhi selected Sanghi to inaugurate their flagship report of 2021 due to her connect with the youth and commitment to advocacy for education and gender equality through an intersectional lens.
On Instagram, Save The Children posted,
“Sanjana Sanghi Joins the #AllyUpForHer Movement. We are excited to announce that Actor Sanjana Sanghi (@sanjanasanghi96) has joined hands with Save the Children as our Youth Advocate for Education. This will lend a huge impetus towards our efforts for ensuring learning continuity for children, especially girls, worst-hit by the pandemic.
Together we will work towards raising awareness and inspiring action for #GirlEducation and push India to #AllyUpForHer. #100DaysOfAction change.org/100daysofaction @change.orgindia.”
On the work front, Sanghi will be seen next in the action thriller, “Om: The Battle Within,” opposite Aditya Roy Kapur.
