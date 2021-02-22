MUMBAI — “Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story,” has been awarded the Best Web Series 2020 at the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021.
Set in early 90's Bombay, the film captures the meteoric rise and fall of Harshad Mehta, the flamboyant big bull of the stock market. When feisty financial journalist Sucheta Dalal exposed him as the man behind India’s biggest financial scam of the time, it shook the nation.
“Scam 1992…” produced by the prolific content studio Applause Entertainment, boasts a stellar cast including Pratik Gandhi, Shreya Dhanwathary, Hemant Kher, Chirag Vohra, Anjali Barot, Brinda Trivedi, Jay Upadhyay, Sharib Hashmi, Satish Kaushik, Anant Mahadevan, Rajat Kapoor, Nikhil Dwivedi, K K Raina and Lalit Parimoo. It is directed by National Award winning director Hansal Mehta.
Sameer Nair, CEO of Applause Entertainment commented, “It is humbling when a respected platform like Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards has identified a show from the house of Applause and bestowed this honor upon it.
“Scam 1992- The Harshad Mehta Story” involves a combination of efforts from the teams Applause Entertainment, StudioNXT, SonyLIV and the entire cast and crew. Our focus has been on telling stories that matter, creating content that defines genres and unshackle promising talent. We are extremely grateful to our audience and the industry for appreciating our efforts. Recognition like this motivates us even more to continue creating content that is path-breaking and memorable.”
The Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards aim to recognize the enlightening, entertaining and progressive new age cinema and new-age content. They further the art and craft of storytelling by inspiring and championing the work of writers, filmmakers, and all the artists who use written and visual language to tell a story.
