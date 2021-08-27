MUMBAI — It is almost like an epidemic of South movie remakes in the Hindi film industry. The latest is the critically-acclaimed 2019 Malayalam movie, “Android Kunjappan Version 5.25.” The science fiction comedy directed by Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval will be remade with Anil Kapoor in the lead. The original had Suraj Venjaramoodu and it is currently being remade in Tamil and Telugu as well. The Hindi film will have a new director.
Viki Rajani (“Table No. 21,” “Phobia” et al) has bought the Hindi remake rights and will be producing the film in partnership with Sony Pictures India.
Kapoor plays a small-town villager and the story is about an aging man and the bond he forms with a robot that his son brings in to look after his father when he is relocated to Russia as part of his job.
