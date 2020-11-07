MUMBAI—After cinematic outings together in “Major Saab” (Amitabh Bachchan’s home production), “Hindustan Ki Kasam” (Ajay Devgn’s home production), “Khakee,” “Satyagraha” and “Ram Gopal Varma Ki Aag” besides Devgn’s production “Bol Bachchan” named after him, in which they both even recorded a song together, Bachchan and Ajay Devgn are set to reunite.
The big two join hands for a edge-of-the-seat human-drama titled “Mayday.” It is strongly rumored that Devgn will be seen as a pilot. There are no details yet on Bachchan’s character, while the rest of the cast is still being finalized.
Ajay Devgn Ffilms’ “Mayday” is produced and directed by Devgn himself. His directing the legend, Amitabh Bachchan is a first, though among colleagues, Bachchan has been directed by four other actors.
The project will go on floors this December in Hyderabad after Devgn completes his work on “Bhuj: The Pride of India.” Bachchan is currently shooting for “KBC 12.”
4 Films in which Amitabh Bachchan worked under the direction of other actors:
- “Reshma Aur Shera” (Sunil Dutt)
- “Roti Kapada Aur Makaan” (Manoj Kumar)
- “Ajooba” / “The Black Prince” (Shashi Kapoor)
- “Paheli” (Amol Palekar)
Home productions of other stars done by Amitabh Bachchan:
- “Bombay To Goa” (Mehmood)
- “Waqt—The Race Against Time” (Akshay Kumar)
- “Lagaan” (Aamir Khan) as voiceover
- “Boss” (Akshay Kumar) as voiceover
- “Krrish 3” (Hrithik Roshan and directed by Rakesh Roshan) as voiceover
- “Kaante” (Sanjay Dutt)
- “Shootout At Lokhandwala” (Sanjay Dutt)
- “Boom” (Jackie Shroff)
- “Kunwara Baap” (Mehmood / cameo)
- “Garam Masala” (Mehmood / cameo)
- “Om Shanti Om” (Shah Rukh Khan / cameo)
- “Hindustan Ki Kasam” (Ajay Devgn)
- “Bol Bachchan” (Ajay Devgn / cameo)
