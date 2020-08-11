I just wonder why a prestigious label like ShemarooMe took up the liability of presenting this addle-pated 2019 crime thriller “Scotland,” which seems to be written, directed and enacted by a bunch of artistes and technicians who lack basic skills. Or why a veteran, Dayashankar Pandey, who should have stayed away, agreed to star in it. Ah, yes, there is Chetan Pandit too, but he must have made good money from a routine villain’s role, and seems to fit the scheming and ungrateful politician’s garb like a natural. Absurdly, his is the only decently written and consistent role in the film!
The story is quite routine, but if handled better, it had potential for at least a passably tight narrative despite its inherent glitches. An Indian doctor (Adam Saini) in Scotland (hence the title, which otherwise has no link whatsoever with the story!) is invited to India to operate on an old lady. His daughter Tanya (Khushboo Purohit) craves to visit India and this seems like a heaven-sent very timely opportunity.
The patient’s son is Shelar (Chetan Pandit), a politician, who is grateful to the doctor for saving his mother’s life and invites him to a religious function the next day. Here Tanya, who wants to go to the washroom, stumbles upon four young men trying to rape a young girl inside the mansion. She raises an alarm and the politician tells his driver (Dayashankar Pandey) to call the cops. The young men include Shelar’s son and nephew and two friends. Mrs. Shelar pleads with hubby to forgive the hot, young blood (!) and even the victim pleads (!!!) that since they have asked for forgiveness they should be let off.
However, the vengeful boys soon kidnap Tanya and rape her. A court case follows and a wily lawyer and Shelar get them all acquitted and four other men are made scapegoats. Evidences and witnesses are doctored and the accused are set free. The doctor thus decides to administer extra-legal capital punishment to the four boys.
The assaulted girl in Shelar’s house is the daughter of the family driver and has been adopted by Shelar for her getting a better education. She confesses to her father that she has been sexually abused even before. And the driver joins the doctor in his mission.
The doctor is suspected by the new cop (Manish Vatssalya), though he also has sympathy for him. And so the “thriller” moves from one absurdity to another. As per conventions of a web release with a wannabe global appeal, the F word and a sex scene are shown as well. Of course.
What is even worse is the amateurish writing. The writers frequently show the doctor and his daughter talking to each other in grammatically wrong English (“I want to go Mumbai!” she screams to him) and the acting by Saini and Vatssalya is ridiculous to the extreme. In less than 10 minutes, we begin to laugh at the proceedings and the perverse fun never stops.
Pandey tries to be sincere in a poorly written role. The court scenes are excruciatingly handled and the judge, at will, says “Objection overruled!” without any kind of logic. Arijit Singh screams out a background song “Paravardigaar” that is supposed to be pathos-laden. The direction seems to be absent as Mr. Vatssalya is concentrating on his laughably poor imitation of an angry South Indian hero.
ShemarooMe must really take care that it does not go the Netflix-ZEE5 way in selecting fare to be shown on their platform. And at the end of the day, the film comes out as an abysmal product with no redemption.
Especially for the hapless viewer.
Rating: *
Produced by: Zaina Ibourek & Manish Vatssalya
Directed by: Manish Vatssalya
Written by: Piyush Priyank & Adam Saini
Music: Sunil Singh
Starring: Adam Saini, Khushboo Purohit, Chetan Pandit, Manish Vatssalya, Daya Shankar Pandey, Amin Gazi, Samar Katyaan, Kashish Rai & others
