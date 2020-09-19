MUMBAI — The Screenwriters Association, the Indian guild of screenwriters and lyricists, today announced the nominees for the Feature Films category of SWA Awards 2020.
A jury selected five feature films under each of the sub-categories: Best Story, Best Screenplay, Best Dialogue and Best Debut Writer.
Best Story:
1. Anubhav Sinha and Gaurav Solanki for “Article 15”
2. Devanshu Singh and Satyanshu Singh for “Chintu Ka Birthday”
3. Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar for “Gully Boy”
4. Abhishek Chaubey and Sudip Sharma for “Sonchiriya”
5. Ivan Ayr for “Soni”
Best Screenplay:
1. Anubhav Sinha and Gaurav Solanki for “Article 15”
2. Niren Bhatt for “Bala”
3. Devanshu Singh and Satyanshu Singh for “Chintu Ka Birthday”
4. Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar for “Gully Boy”
5. Vasan Bala for “Mard Ko Dard Nahin Hota”
Best Dialogue:
1. Anubhav Sinha and Gaurav Solanki for “Article 15”
2. Niren Bhatt for “Bala”
3. Vijay Maurya for “Gully Boy”
4. Ravinder Randhawa and Sumit Saxena for “Hamid”
5. Sudip Sharma for “Sonchiriya”
Best Debut Writer:
1. Devanshu Singh and Satyanshu Singh for “Chintu Ka Birthday”
2. Sandeep Pandey for “Chousar Firangi”
3. Ravinder Randhawa for “Hamid”
4. Aadish Keluskar for “Jaoon Kahan Bata Ae Dil”
5. Ivan Ayr and Kislay for “Soni”
Congratulating the nominees, Sunil Salgia, general secretary, SWA, said, “Without the script there is no film. The Script is King. It is time to recognize the persons who lay the foundations of these kingdoms. Writing a script is the most challenging craft, and the best deserves honors, irrespective of commercial outcome.”
For the purpose of selection of nominees, the SWA Awards Committee accessed 167 of 223 Hindi language feature films released in theatres and on OTT platforms in 2019. A jury comprising screenwriters Ashok Mishra, Atul Tiwari, Juhi Chaturvedi, Saket Chaudhary, Urmi Juvekar, Vijay Krishna Acharya and Vinay Shukla watched films shortlisted by the SWA’s Film Selection Committee and selected nominees under each sub-category. The final winners will be announced in an online awards ceremony Sep. 27.
Anjum Rajabali, senior screenwriter, teacher and spokesperson, SWA Film Awards, said, “Victor Hugo’s oft-quoted line says it perfectly: ‘There’s nothing as powerful as an idea whose time has come.’ The time to celebrate the primacy of the script has arrived. And what will be a better way than for a writers’ association to do it? There’s no greater pride for a writer than to have her work endorsed by peers who understand writing. Kudos to the SWA Awards Committee led by Sridhar Rangayan, Richa Singh Gautam, Jagriti Thakur and their team for the impeccable transparency of the judging process. Way to go, SWA!”
Post-Script:
While some are talking about the happy (!!) indifference to the business done by a film and a focus on “quality,” we wonder how this paradox can be dismissed or ignored. Admittedly, a masala film with old wine in new bottle should not be considered great writing, unless there is exceptional spark in the dialogues, as was the case with “Bobby,” “Wanted” or “All The Best.”
But somewhere, this writer feels, especially in the Screenplay and Dialogues departments, there must be a concentrated effort to see if the writing resonated with the audience, preferably even the pan-Indian audience, or even those at which the film was aimed, who could be relatively niche. For example, a brilliant film like “Road To Sangam” (2010) was certainly not a mass movie, but was fabulously conceived and written.
Somewhere then, it again boils down to not just good taste but also a perception that a film writer (and a lyricist), as against an author (and a poet), precisely exists in the medium for a film itself. If he cannot write well for a film and keep a viewer engrossed and does so to merely impress colleagues with an intellectual rather than unbiased and intelligent mindset, both parties (those who judge the writer and the writer himself), I think, have failed miserably.
Films like “Chintu Ka Birthday” and “Mard Ko Dard Nahin Hota” were actually pathetically written. “Sonchiriya” went terribly wrong, and there were some films that never even reached the audience properly (“Soni” and “Chausar Firangi”) or were not even worthy of a paid ticket or invested OTT time.
Sadly, just as the in-house-for-industry Apsara Awards fizzled away in earlier decades because of excessive pandering to the markets and lobbies, this one too will fade away if they do not improve upon the quality—of the judges, that is! The jury seems to be sitting on an artistic and pseudo-intellectual high horse in the name of objectivity and NONE of them have been known for consistency or excellence in writing (which is what they are judging!!) in the films they have themselves written!!
Also, an important point: Many top filmmakers today co-write their own films and the jury SHOULD have included at least two filmmakers who know what all goes into making the written word come alive on screen. Mere inclusion of “Gully Boy” and “Bala” does not do anything to condone such a poorly judged coterie of nominees for awards in the most primary and important field of cinema—writing!
In fact, if Hindi cinema has a weak point, it has always been writing! We all know that.
Missing from this “elite” list are “URI: The Surgical Strike,” “The Tashkent Files” (was it its political “incorrectness,” read honesty?), “Chhichhore,” “Dreamgirl,” “Section 375” (political victim again?), “Mardaani 2” and (in dialogues) even “Saand Ki Aankh?”
Oh, well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.