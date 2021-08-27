MUMBAI — In an effort to up their game and provide an opportunity for world-class writing, the Screenwriters Association of India has partnered with the prestigious Final Draft. Final Draft is the world’s leading and the most trusted screenwriting software used by most professional and aspiring screenwriters, producers and directors across the world.
Zama Habib, honorary general secretary, said, “One of our objectives in SWA has always been to educate our member writers with the latest technology in screenwriting. With this partnership, SWA aims to bring to our members exposure to world-class screenwriting software. Now, all SWA members will get a chance to try products and services including the Final Draft 12 software.”
All that the writers need to do is visit SWA’s official website, www.swaindia.org, and fill up a Google form with all the necessary details. Upon submitting this form and successful verification of details, the SWA office will send the writers the Promo Code to avail the discount.
Here’s looking forward, then, to some real cutting-edge scripts from the industry now. But we hope that the human element, so vital to any creative art form, is not reduced!
