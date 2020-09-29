MUMBAI — The first ever SWA Awards 2020, organized by the Screenwriters Association, to felicitate screenwriters and lyricists, was held Sept. 27 and hosted by Varun Badola and Rajeshwari Sachdeva. The event focused mainly on the writers with the jury members who are eminent screenwriters, directors and show creators themselves announcing the winners among almost 90 nominees in 15 categories in Feature Films, TV Shows, Web Series and Lyrics.
Writer, producer and director Aatish Kapadia did a comedy sketch on how the world generally behaves with writers, Writer and stand-up comic Varun Grover took potshots at the Hindi film and television industry on the bizarre writing inputs and notes that screenwriters often receive. Poets and lyricists Shellee and Hussain Haidry did a lyrical "jugalbandi" on the hardships and joys of being a writer and mentalist Akshay Laxman weaved his illusionary magic on audience members. The evening concluded with two songs by singer Rekha Bhardwaj and screenwriter, filmmaker and composer Vishal Bhardwaj.
The first ever SWA Awards 2020 was held online and the buzz was palpable as the jury panels announced the awards in various categories.
Television Shows:
Jury: Anand Mahendroo, Ajai Sinha, Kamlesh Pandey, Liliput Faruqui, Manjul Sinha, Purnendu Shekhar and Sanjay Upadhyay
1. TV Comedy- Best Story: Nitin Keswani for "Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah"
2. TV Comedy- Best Dialogues: Bhavna Vyas for "Baavle Utaavle"
3. TV Comedy- Best Screenplay: Aatish Kapadia for "Bhakharwadi"
4. TV Drama- Best Story: No Award
5. TV Drama- Best Dialogues: Preeti Mamgain for "Mere Dad Ki Dulhan"
6. TV Drama- Best Screenplay: Kartick Sitaraman for "Mere Dad Ki Dulhan"
Web Series:
Jury: Ruchi Narain, Suhail Tatari, Sweksha Bhagat for Web Original Drama; Juhi Shekhar, Reshu Nath, Shiv Subrahmanyam for Web Original Comedy; and Anuraadha Tewari, Anuya Jakatdar Ketki Pandit for Web Adaptation announced the winners in the Web Series categories:
7. Web Series- Best Original Drama: Richie Mehta, Sanyuktha Chawla Shaikh for "Delhi Crime"
8. Web Series-Best Original Comedy: Devika Bhagat & Ishita Moitra for "Four More Shots Please!"
9. Web Series- Best Adaptation: Dhruv Narang, Nihit Bhave, Pooja Tolani and Varun Grover for "Sacred Games - Season2"
Lyrics:
Jury: Amit Khanna, Ila Arun, Kausar Munir, Mayur Puri & Panchhi Jalonvi:
10. TV/Web- Best Lyrics: Zama Habib for the song "Ek Chup Tum, Ek Chup Main" from the show "Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein"
11. Feature Films-Best Lyrics: Manoj Muntashir for the song "Teri Mitti" from the film "Kesari"
Feature Films:
Jury: Apurva Asrani, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Leena Yadav announced the winner in the Best Gender-Sensitive Script category:
12. Best Gender-Sensitive Script: Ivan Ayr Kislay for "Soni"
Jury: Ashok Mishra, Atul Tiwari, Juhi Chaturvedi, Saket Chaudhary, Urmi Juvekar, Vijay Krishna Acharya & Vinay Shukla:
13. Feature Films- Best Debut Writer: Ivan Ayr Kislay for "Soni"
14. Feature Films- Best Dialogues: Vijay Maurya for "Gully Boy"
15. Feature Films- Best Story: Anubhav Sinha Gaurav Solanki for "Article 15"
16. Feature Films- Best Screenplay: Anubhav Sinha Gaurav Solanki for "Article 15"
The event can be viewed on Screenwriters Association’s YouTube Channel at https://youtu.be/A0-EWP4vPSk
