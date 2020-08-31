MUMBAI — After having made viewers laugh their hearts out in the first season, it’s now time for the second season of “Virgin Bhasskar” to raise the comedy quotient further. The two home-grown players hosted a digital press meet ahead of its launch scheduled Aug. 29.
The star cast—Anant Joshi, Jiya Shankar and Rutpanna Aishwarya—attended.
While Season 1 revolved around the life of Bhasskar Tripathi (Anant Joshi), a boy-next-door-turned-adult-novelist, who is unable to lose his virginity despite dating the girl of his dreams, the trailer picks up right from where the show ended. What we see in the trailer is Bhasskar and his gang trying to find the right ‘totka’ (trick) to end his virginity and be the right match not only for Bhasskar but also for Bad Boy—his fiction creation.
Joshi, who plays the role of Bhasskar Tripathi, said, “When I started to receive positive reviews and praise for my performance in the first season, I was assured that my hard work has actually paid off. I was really happy that people could connect and relate to the characters, for that is what got me very excited for the second season. Viewers have waited a long time to see what happens in the life of Bhasskar and I just hope they love what we’ve made for them.”
Jiya Shankar added, “I am really happy to be the part of the second season. I really enjoyed playing the character of Pakhi and I do relate to her in real life. That said, I must confess that I am not as big as ‘jugaadu’ (manipulator) as she is.”
Rutpanna Aishwarya said, “After the success of season 1, I started getting fan mails and received an overwhelming amount of love from the audience, which is a very big thing for me. The show has completely changed my life for it saw me evolve as an actor. It has been a challenging journey that has seen all of us work very hard to give fans a second season to cherish. There are a lot of interesting twists and adventures in this season that I am sure the audience will like.”
