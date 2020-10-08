MUMBAI — Owing to the immense popularity of the animated series, "Bahubali: The Lost Legends - Season 4," Tata Sky brings another thrilling and adventurous season for its subscribers.
Tata Sky Fun Learn is premiering "Bahubali: The Lost Legends - Season 5" produced by Graphic India and Arka Mediaworks. Based on the blockbuster movie "Bahubali," this animated series earned millions of fans across the globe. The 16-episodes series is available in both English and Hindi.
Proving his worth to the kingdom of Mahishmati and fighting his enemies, Bahubali begins his expedition to Japan (Nippon) with Kattapa and Bhallaladeva. The new season uncovers hidden mysteries of the land while fighting some of the deadliest Samurai and Ninja warriors. Bahubali brings peace and unites the country by giving the legendary sword to its righteous owner who will rule the country.
From fighting a war in Nippon to saving the innocent or uncovering the sinister plans of Bijjaladeva to get rid of his nephew, Bahubali stands strong and further shapes himself as a legendary hero.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.