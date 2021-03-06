MUMBAI—Over the years, Star Plus’s popular TV show “Saath Nibhaana Saathiya” has been known to hook audience with its gripping storyline. On the return of its second season, “Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2,” the show continued to keep its viewers hooked as it made its way to the Top 10 shows in the industry.
Gearing up for an upcoming unusual sequence in the show, lead actress Sneha Jain (Gehna) seeks inspiration from Amitabh Bachchan, who was seen essaying the character of a lawyer in “Pink,” which was released in 2016. Not forgetting “Aitraaz” (2004) that also stunned the audience with Kareena Kapoor Khan’s mesmerizing performance as a lawyer. These popular characters set in perfect examples for Sneha as she looks forward to captivating the audience in the coming episodes.
Says Sneha, “For an actor, an unusual change in script or role is said to be difficult as they demand maturity and composure at the same time. Though, when I received the brief about the sequence, I instantly knew whom I’d to look up to and that was none other than Amitabh Bachchan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. The similarities in all the three characters helped me gain a lot of grit, confidence and composure. All I hope is that the audience gets touched and moved by this new journey in the show.”
In the show, during Anant (Harsh Nagar)’s court hearing, everyone is convinced that Anant will get a jail sentence, but at the last moment, Gehna is called into the witness-box for her statement. She has complete proof against the real culprit and Gehna flips the case completely and the judge acquits Anant. Anant is released from police custody and Gehna then tells Anant that she has a new ambition—she wants to become a lawyer to help innocent people.
