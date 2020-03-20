MUMBAI — Sejal Kumar started her entertainment journey from a styling video and is now a well-known content creator, singer, actor and dancer.
From covering songs of other artistes to making her debut in a web series, Kumar has finally taken the leap to celebrate the launch of the YouTube Originals’ Creators fFor Change on Girls Education with Michelle Obama, Liza Koshy, Prajakta Koli and Theme Mahlaba.
One of the nine creators amplifying this cause through her original track, “Aisi Hun (I am like this),” Kumar has been the flag-bearer of talking about women’s issues and education and demystifying subjects that are still considered taboo, and is helping in chasing dreams.
“Aisi Hun” revolves around the life of a girl who is expected to not be too curious and ask too many questions, which is a result of her family not being open-minded (which still stands true in many cases). It eases you into understanding how starting a conversation about things that are still taboo can bring you closer to your true self and your family and free you from unnecessary societal pressure.
Said Kumar: “ “Aisi Hun” is very close to my heart mainly because it’s my first- ever original song, and to top that off, it’s a song promoting the importance of girls’ education across YouTube. I wrote this song with an insight into the world of a lot of girls and with the intention to make a difference, a change in the lives of young girls and their families.”
“It’s not just a song for a cause that I want people to listen to and enjoy, but I also want them to take away from it, to ask questions, to be curious, to be free. I want young girls to be able to be themselves, to get an education, and learn and be comfortable in their own skin,” said Kumar on why she made the song.
The song is out now and has already garnered over 400k views on YouTube, in addition to positive feedback from her fans and viewers.
