MUMBAI — Salman Khan Films, subject to approval of course from the man himself, have been working on a franchise based on Harrison Ford’s “Indiana Jones” series. This three-part franchise based on the Hollywood series will be big.
Khan’s team is using the popular action hero image as a reference point.
While Ford was a professor of archaeology and adventure seeker in the original, the film will be altered along with Khan’s character and profession.
The hero has an exciting parallel life to skip the dullness in his existence. But the core issues of the original will be retained. The film is likely to go on floors later this year depending on Khan’s remaining commitments like “Radhe” and “Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.”
Khan is, perhaps smartly, looking at a reinvention after four consecutive films have under-performed: “Tubelight” (a major flop), “Race 3” (breakeven at best), “Bharat” (average) and “Dabangg 3” (also a flop). The only plus in his career since 2017 has been “Tiger Zinda Hai.”
