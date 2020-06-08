MUMBAI — The cultural ashram-like experience of six days culminated with an overnight classical concert, where the youth experienced interactions with the stalwarts of Indian Classical Music and Dance. The SPIC MACAY (Society for the Promotion of Indian Classical Music And Culture Amongst Youth) ANUBHAV (Experience) 2020 concluded on a very warm note and high.
A beautiful experience for students and music lovers from all over the country and abroad attended by more than 6000 viewers on YouTube, the interaction sessions and music concerts started at 8 p.m. and went on till the early hours of sunrise with the musical raags tuned with their correct timings.
The evening started with renowned flautist Pt. Hariprasad Chaurasia, followed by Dr. Ashwini Bhide Deshpande, Kapila Venu, Ustad Shahid Parvez and Ustad Wasifuddin Dagar.
The closing ceremony took place June 7 at 5:00 p.m. via its official YouTube channel. It ended on a beautiful note where the motto of the SPIC MACAY movement resonated throughout the series by the efforts made by over 500 volunteers in making the series successful, reaching more than 30,000 students worldwide.
SPIC MACAY 2020 has been on a mission to conserve Indian music and dance since 1972.
