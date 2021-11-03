MUMBAI — As cinemas get back to normal, the audience is now in a new, clear-cut mode: movies meant for the big screen and those that are better off on streaming platforms will be segregated by them, and not necessarily on the basis of star-cast alone.
Films to be watched on small screens from phones to home theaters and those that deserve the cinematic saga (complete with high prices for tickets and food in plexes) with advanced audiovisual experiences will now no longer be interchangeable. Quality will have different definitions and star values will be clear-cut.
As I have always maintained, the success or failure of a film will be determined by how much the concerned filmmaker and his team RESPECT the ticket-paying consumer. A Shoojit Sircar’s “Sardar Udham” will fall by the wayside despite the passion within it because of this vital aspect. Filmmakers will be reminded that the audience is GOD as never before and that if they could never take viewers for granted earlier, they cannot do it now when tickets cost around and over Rs. 200 and ditto a small tub of popcorn and a cold drink!
New names will be added to this list over the years, so let us be optimistic. But in this mélange of movies to come, of all shapes and sizes, it is, as of now, the truly talented filmmakers across genres that will reap the best harvests, and it is important to check those that have a proven track-record across the changing landscape of cinema because their fundas are rock-solid.
R. Balki:
Highly respected for his movie making and studied decisions to make different fare that is still commercially viable, Balki is now making a film with Sunny Deol headlining the cast. His repertoire includes “Cheeni Kum,” “Paa” and “PadMan” and “English Vinglish” and “Mission Mangal” as producer and writer.
Rajkumar Hirani:
Right now, the man is at the crossroads, wondering what to make and which subject can be processed first. His record until now is foolproof in diverse movies, whether it is a medical comedy like “Munna Bhai MBBS,” his smash-hit debut, the hard-hitting social “3 Idiots” or even the sanitized biopic “Sanju.” His next, as of now, is said to a Shah Rukh Khan film that is in pre-production.
Rakesh Roshan:
By now the senior-most of our bankable filmmakers who thinks a lot before jumping into any film, Rakesh Roshan is known for his incredible cinematic savvy and his grasp of the pulse of the audience. Though the last two decades has seen him deliver three films, with one to come, on the “Koi…Mil Gaya” franchise alone (so huge it has become), he has also delivered humdingers like “Khudgarz,” “Khoon Bhari Maang,” “Kishen Kanhaiya,” “Karan Arjun” and “Kaho Naa…Pyaar Hai” in a directorial innings that is 24 years old.
Rohit Shetty:
“Sooryavanshi” that releases this Diwali is considered by many the acid test of whether a big-ticket film will be sufficient magnet for audiences over and above the high ticket rates and pandemic fears. Shetty has had just one loser in the last 12 years (“Dilwale,” in which there was too much interference by the producers) and one average fare (“Singham Returns”), while his remaining films have been hits or blockbusters, whether comedies or action dramas. His rich formula of action, emotions and humor has held him in great stead and his next, “Cirkus” is yet another biggie that will prove his credentials.
Neeraj Pandey:
Time and again, this man has proved his mettle at diverse movies like “A Wednesday!,” “Special 26,” “Baby” and “M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story” besides co-writing and presenting other winners like “Toilet—A Prem Katha” and more. His web series, “Special Ops” remains among the best Indian fare on the web, and even that is a franchise. His next film project, as yet unconfirmed, is very eagerly awaited.
Nitesh Tiwari:
This filmmaking genius has carved his niche across a spectrum of films, and his last three directorial outings—“Dangal,” “Chhichhore” and the docu-series “Break Point” were projects to rave about. In a recent talk with India-West, he stated the audience was supreme, so entertainment was paramount. And within that, he jumps genres with felicity, his next being a three-part big screen venture on “Ramayan.”
Sanjay Leela Bhansali:
He is in a league of his own. Bhansali crafts his films like exquisite paintings with artistic cinematic flourishes. “Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam,” “Devdas,” “Black, “ Goliyon Ki RasLila—RamLila,” “Bajirao Mastani” and “Padmaavat”—what a diverse color palette he has given us cinematically and musically. Coming up is “Gangubai Kathiawadi.”
