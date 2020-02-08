MUMBAI — Did you know that Taapsee Pannu left her house and family at the age of 22? She went from being an engineering student who did small modeling assignments to being one of the big-name heroines. On the audio show “Kissa Khwaabon Ka,” available on Audible Suno, she talked about her struggles in the movie industry, about being an “outsider” and never losing confidence in herself.
Here are six more things she had to say:
“Even after three big hits, I never got any recognition from my fellow actors and actresses,” she said. “No nominations, no praise. The media raised the voice for me am today I’m happy and really don’t care about their opinions.”
Talking about the lack of industry recognition, Taapsee said that around the time “Pink” released, this used to upset her greatly, but putting out constant highs like “Manmarziyaan,” “Badla,” “Saand Ki Aankh” and other movies is her way to make sure everyone talks about her performances. If the audience notices, then the industry has to acknowledge it as well.
Taapsee also accepted that “I’m average and embraced it so that no one could use it against me.”
She recalled how her agency told her that nobody would like to meet her after her first decent break in Hindi cinema. She decided to come down to Mumbai and make her own way. Many thought she was desperate, but she wanted to try her luck once before she quit on her own terms.
Taapsee also said that when she was younger, she did not want to have anything to do with acting and she always thought playing a character was very fake, which is why she never considered being an actor.
Taapsee’s dad was really worried when she initially started her career in modeling. She has seen her dad having sleepless nights. But with her excellent marks, dedication towards her career and being placed in Infosys in her third year, her dad gave her the freedom to explore more opportunities.
Taapsee, who took part in the Femina Miss India pageant when she was 20, was eliminated in the first round of the competition, despite winning Pantaloons Femina Miss Fresh Face and Safi Femina Miss Beautiful Skin. She now believes that her success is greater than where she could have been in the pageant world and found that she was good at acting.
