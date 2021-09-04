MUMBAI — Rishi Kapoor was undoubtedly one of our top musical stars, aided by the fact that he was a brilliant dancer and a superlative actor who can say so much with just his eyes, an arched eyebrow or a minute nuance of expression. This made him ideal material for enacting songs, and Nadeem of Nadeem-Shravan was but one of many composers who said that Kapoor inspired him as few stars did to compose extraordinary music.
His track-record (Laxmikant-Pyarelal’s “Bobby,” “Zinda Dil,” “Amar Akbar Anthony,” “Badaltey Rishtey,” “Sargam,” “Karz,” “Naseeb” and “Prem Rog,” R.D. Burman’s “Khel Khel Mein,” “Hum Kisise Kum Naheen,” “Jhoota Kahin Ka” and “Saagar,” Rajesh Roshan’s “Doosraa Aadmi,” “Duniya Meri Jeb Mein” and “Aap Ke Deewane,” Madan Mohan-Jaidev’s “Laila Majnu,” Ravindra Jain’s “Henna,” Shiv-Hari’s “Chandni” and Nadeem-Shravan’s “Deewana” ) are proof that his songs were cult enough to excel as complete albums or scores.
Sep. 4 marks the 70th birth anniversary of the legendary actor. On the occasion, we look at 7 lovely albums that never got their due, though one or two songs from each may have achieved fleeting popularity.
“Deedaar-E-Yaar” (1982):
This was a Jeetendra production that also starred Kapoor. Jeetendra has gone on record that Laxmikant-Pyarelal’s music was superb but the film went wrong. Rishi Kapoor got the maximum songs and that included the fleetingly popular title-track by Kishore (with Rafi for Jeetendra), “Mere Dildaar Ka Baankpan,” the superb Mohammed Rafi-Asha Bhosle qawwali “Idd Ka Din Hai” and the brilliant Kishore Kumar-Lata Mangeshkar ghazal “Sarakti Jaaye Hai” besides the situational Kishore number, “Chala Chal Lifaafe Kabutar Ki Chaal.”
The remaining songs— some filmed on Kapoor but not lip-synched—were also extraordinary—“Jaana Jaana Jaldi Kya Hai,” “Tumko Dekha To” and “Aaye Woh Phoolon Ke Rath Par” were of matching caliber.
“Do Premee”(1980):
This was the first of many flops made by ‘50s, ‘60s and ‘70s hit maker Raj Khosla, who delivered his last bonanza the same year—“Dostana.” The score was led by the stunning Kishore number “Prem Ka Rog Lagaa” in which every “antara” was constructed differently. Mohammed Rafi had three lovely duets, “Pyar Kar Pyar Kar” and “Mausam Pe Jawani Hai” with Asha Bhosle and “Payaliya Chhanke Ki Na” with Anuradha Paudwal.
“Janam Janam” (1988):
This was a terrible rehash of Bimal Roy’s classic “Madhumati” and Rishi Kapoor must have signed the film in good faith. However, thanks to the culture that had come in by then and the fact that T-Series was doing marketing selectively as usual, no one heard the music.
The songs may not have been a patch on the original’s superb score, but Laxmikant-Pyarelal’s music and S.H. Bihari’s lyrics were immaculate, and Majrooh (who had also done a song in the earlier film), came in to do two songs after Bihari’s death. The title-song was Anuradha Paudwal’s haunting number, and Alka Yagnik had the frothy “Kaahe Dagmag Teri Chaal,” but Rishi again had three varied and excellent duets: “Chhal Chhal Chhalke” and “Khinch Laya Hai Tera Pyar” (with Kavita Krishnamurthi), and “Barkha Rut Bhi” (with Anuradha Paudwal), all sung by Mohammed Aziz.
“Kaun Sachcha Kaun Jhootha” (1997):
Rajesh Roshan did a superlative job in this thriller with Sameer’s lyrics, with exotic numbers like Kumar Sanu’s “Waadon Ki Suhani Shaam Hai,” Sanu-Alka’s “Dil Se Judi Dil Ki Ladi” and Udit Narayan-Preeti Uttam’s “Chhal Kiya Tu Na Jaane.” Abhijeet and Kavita sang “Hum Do Deewane” minus lip-synch, when Rishi Kapoor and Sridevi are on the run from the police. There were two more melodies of interest sung by Alka Yagnik and Jyoti respectively. The songs were different, but the long-delayed film was a downer, and it pulled down the classy and different music.
“Naqab” (1989):
Raj Khosla’s swan song “Naqab” based on “Rebecca” was scored by a new composer, as at that critical flop-ridden stage in his career, he could not afford his regular composers, L-P, and he did not want them to compromise on their price, which he was sure they would have done for him! Khosla’s assistant Farukh Kaiser, already a known lyricist, came in and the music director was newbie Kamaal Makhdoom, a poor man who eked out a living by teaching music.
That the music was outstanding showed Khosla’s musical genius, and Asha Bhosle had even told him, “This will be my second “Umrao Jaan!”” But T-Series did not market it well enough. The delicacies in the musical buffet that this score was included that exquisite ghazal by Suresh Wadkar, “Bolunga Nahin Munh Se,” Asha-Suresh’s “Naina Lad Gaye” and Mohammed Aziz’s qawwali “Ishq Hai Saccha.” As for the rest, it was all Asha, with qawwal Majeed Shola coming in for the qawwali “Ishq Na Kariyo Koi.”
“Rahi Badal Gaye” (1985):
R.D. Burman and lyricist Gulshan Bawra provided music of the levels of their previous scores for producer Ravi Malhotra and director Ravi Tandon—“Khel Khel Mein” and “Jhoota Kahin Ka.” But the film was ill-fated and long-delayed and thus the music went largely unheard, as even the composer’s career had begun to nosedive by then.
“Ek Baat Dil Mein Aayi Hai” (Kishore-Lata), “Meri Dua Hai” (Kishore in one version, Shailendra Singh with Kavita Krishnamurthi in this dual role drama of Rishi Kapoor), Shailendra-Asha’s “Chori Chori Iss Tarah Se,” Kishore’s “Jannat Ki Yeh Waadi Hai” and R.D. Burman’s magnificently-rendered “Aasmaan Se Ek Sitara” formed the lovely bouquet of melodies.
“Sahibaan”:
The 1993 musical never ran for a week, but had a perennial music score with superb lyrics by Anand Bakshi. The music was by Shiv-Hari, and it was their only score minus Yash Chopra and Lata Mangeshkar. In this Anuradha Paudwal-dominated album, Kapoor had unusual playback voices—Jolly Mukherjee and Hariharan. Jolly and Anuradha sang “Kaise Jeeyoonga Main” and “Iss Mele Mein Log Aate Hain,” while Hariharan excelled in “Bansuri Yeh Bansuri.” The score had the exhilarating atmosphere and aroma of the mountains, and Anuradha got the solo cream like “Tu Kya Pyar Karega” and others, while the classic “Prem Hai Deepak Raag” was rendered by Afroz Banu.
