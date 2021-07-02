MUMBAI — Picture this: you have to attend an important wedding in your home town Ajmer in Rajasthan. You have missed the flight and you cannot travel in a cab from Mumbai as you have two women and cash, apart from jewelry, with you. The bridegroom has a Mumbai-based musicians group coming in their own bus as they are slated to perform there. And so you have no choice but to go with them.
And who is “you”? A stuck-up, typically male Rajasthani named Sanjay Sharma (Rajan Modi), who has dominated both his wife Kamala (Nivedita Bhattacharya) and daughter Arshi (Medha Shankar). So much so that Arshi, the day after the wedding, and totally against her wishes, will have to get hooked to a relative there itself. She is just turning adult—that day will be her 18th birthday.
And the music group is something else. Typically, young and uninhibited, they are led by Sasha (Kirti Kulhari), a free-spirited girl hailing from a different town, who lives life as she wants. Her band comprises of the Tibetan, Jigme (Penn Khymsar), Imaad (Ajay Jayanthi) and Freddie (Apurv Dogra), all of whom are archetypal modern and free youngsters who have no qualms about smoking or drinking beer (even for breakfast!) even in the bus.
Quite naturally, Sanjay dislikes them intensely despite their overtures of friendliness in the bus, while his friendlier wife offers them homemade paranthas. Sasha is sulking big-time because of the impending forced marriage and is neither talking to her parents nor sharing food or drink with them—or anyone else. She has tried to rebel, but failed, mainly because she cannot bear to trouble her mother.
The journey continues, and there is an initial altercation between Sasha and Sanjay over the young kind of music. Arshi, in a scene where her father berates her and she runs out of the bus to weep nearby, blurts out the truth to Sasha, who wonders why she does not assert herself.
When they have a brief stopover at a close friend’s home-turned-resort (Kay Kay Menon), Sanjay gets down earlier from the bus for some quick meet with someone he knows and informs that he will meet them at the resort. However, Sanjay ends up furious when he rejoins them, as Arshi begins her 18th birthday, her last day of freedom, sitting next to the sympathetic Imaad, who hugs her to greet her big day just as Sanjay lands on the scene.
The group reaches the venue of the wedding, and Sasha has given mother Kamala a piece of her mind. However, the tables turn at the wedding and what follows is amusing and best seen on screen, even as Kamala is finally convinced that her daughter Arshi needs to make her life’s own decisions.
A crisp (93 minutes) and well-made entertainer with a difference and a message, “Shaadisthan” is very real, very direct and generally well-executed. It speaks of an issue still rampant even in educated India—a patriarchal mindset that thinks nothing of dominating wives and daughters. Worse, it is about how even the women contribute to this by being willing doormats and “adjusting” to circumstances, stifling their own desires for life and rationalizing their states of mind and stating that they are “happy.”
The dialogues are a highpoint and Kirti Kulhari, who never accepts a vacuous role, plays Sasha to perfection, a fearlessly frank girl who craves to do something for the helpless, hapless Arshi.
Kulhari is helped by her music mates (Khymsar, Jayanthi and Dogra, all said to be musicians in real life too) who put in impeccable performances and contribute significantly to the storyline. Nivedita Bhattacharya is superlative as the helpless mother of Arshi. Medha Shankar as Arshi, brings out the essence of a young and ambitious girl who has resigned herself to her fate. As her father, Rajan Modi is effective but not memorable.
The film is not unflawed—we did not see the purpose of the “drugging” sequence vis-à-vis Kay Kay Menon’s character, and Sasha’s argument with Arshi’s father that one should not judge music if one cannot sing is completely off the mark: all music is made for listening pleasure and listeners judge what they hear. How can only someone who sings well get the right to decide what he likes or does not? That way, no popular or elite music would be appreciated!
And all said and done, the change of heart on the part of Arshi’s father is too tame and does not really lead to the expected dramatic high.
Nevertheless, the film is a good maiden attempt by Famous Studios at production, and the message praiseworthy. At its crisp length, it is indeed an engaging and fresh watch.
Rating: ***1/2
Disney+Hotstar Multiplex presents Famous Studios’ ‘Shaadisthan’
Produced by: Anant Roongta & Sanjay Shekhar Shetty
Directed by: Raj Singh Chaudhary
Written by: Raj Singh Chaudhary, Kartik Chaudhry & Nishank Verma
Music: Nakul Sharma
Starring: Kirti Kulhari, Nivedita Bhattacharya, Medha Shankar, Penn Khymsar, Ajay Jayanthi, Apurv Dogra, Rajan Modi, Nishank Verma, Sanjay Dadhich Sp. App.: Kay Kay Menon & others
