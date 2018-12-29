MUMBAI— The relationship between a father and a daughter is a special bond. Daughters look up to their fathers, usually subconsciously, and all dads have a special place in this world. Renowned vocalist Shaan has recently recorded a single, “No Smoking Papa,” which is dedicated to the beautiful father-daughter relationship.
Video Palace, Dr. Deepa Surendra Desai and Aanuraj Fasteners Pvt. Ltd. in association with Adlibs Productions present “No Smoking Papa” composed by Mitesh –Pritesh and penned by Pritesh Kamat.
Said Shaan, “It is a beautifully composed and written song. I am also very impressed by the video and the twist in the end. I think it’s a heart-touching single, which should be cherished and watched by all fathers along with their daughters.”
Shaan aka Shantanu Mukherjee is himself father to a son and was a leading singers of the millennium. With today’s film music culture being what it is, the singer of hits from “Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi,” “Asoka,” “Sssshhh…” and many others under leading composers like Pritam, Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, Himesh Reshammiya and Anu Malik largely does shows today like most leading singers of the past.
