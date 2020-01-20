MUMBAI — Filmmaker Satish Kaushik says veteran actress Shabana Azmi, who was grievously injured in a road accident involving her car and a truck near Khalapur toll-plaza on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway Jan. 18, is doing much better.
Kaushik visited Shabana at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Andheri Jan. 19. He told IANS: "Shabanaji is under strict observation. But she is doing much much better than yesterday. Prayers for her speedy recovery."
Shabana Azmi was grievously injured in a road accident involving her car and a truck, near Khalapur toll-plaza on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, the police said on Jan. 18.
She was rushed to the Mahatma Gandhi Mission Medical College and Hospital at Kamothe, Navi Mumbai, for treatment and later shifted to the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Andheri for further medicare, said a top hospital official.
He said the National Award winner was under treatment at the hospital for a few hours and later her family requested that they wanted to shift her to the KDAH, so she was given a discharge. She was shifted by an ambulance from Kamothe (Navi Mumbai) to Andheri.
As per information, her car, in which her husband and National Award winning poet-lyricist Javed Akhtar was also travelling, rammed into a truck from behind on the highway on the Mumbai-Pune lane around 4.15 p.m., according to a highway patrol policeman, Babasaheb Chemate.
The injured actress was brought out of the car, kept on the road briefly, and later rushed to the MGM-MCH at Kamothe.
The 69-year-old actress underwent the initial tests and treatment to ascertain the extent of her injuries, and then shifted to the multi-speciality KDAH in Mumbai.
"We have taken X-rays, a CT scan, ultrasound and conducted other tests on her. She has suffered injuries to her head, neck and cervical spine, face and right eye. She was conscious and speaking and her vital parameters were normal. There are no abdominal injuries," MGM-MCH Medical Superintendent Dr. (Lt.Gen.) K.R. Salgotra told IANS.
It was not clear whether Akhtar (75), who appeared badly shaken and helped to the roadside by a couple of persons, was also injured in the crash, but another unidentified woman is reportedly seriously injured.
Highway police patrol teams rushed to investigate the accident cause at the site in which her car has been badly smashed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.