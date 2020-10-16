MUMBAI — Produced by Anku Pande and Ramon Chibb, and directed by Terrie Samundra, “Kaali Khuhi” drops on Netflix Oct. 30.
Netflix has already released the trailer of its thriller drama set in a village. The film traces the journey of a 10-year-old girl, who is mired in a series of inexplicable events and, when her family is in danger, is given the duty to save them. The screenplay revolves around a lingering spirit that is looking for payback when Shivangi and her family get caught in the mess. The film is an edge-of-the-seat suspense thriller.
The film features Shabana Azmi, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Satyadeep Mishra and Riva Arora in pivotal roles. On her first Netflix original, Shabana Azmi said, “This is a story about fear, love, hope and perseverance, and how, when the odds are stacked against us, we find strength from unlikely places.”
Director Terrie Samundra said, “My film explores the dark history of a family haunted by its gruesome past and entangled in a web of unnatural occurrences. As Shivangi witnesses her entire family fall deeper into the secrets of the black well, she is put to the ultimate test. The film interweaves elements of drama, suspense and grounded horror.”
On collaborating with Netflix, producer Anku Pande said, “Our film ‘Kaali Khuhi’s story is frightening, and yet beautiful. The way a young girl is burdened with the responsibility of saving her family and an entire village is what makes this film a compelling watch. The team at Manomay Motion Pictures, Ramon and I are excited about it releasing on Netflix, as we feel it will reach horror fans who will truly enjoy the nuances of this film.”
