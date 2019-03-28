MUMBAI—Veteran actress Shabana Azmi says theatre is a great leveler because it eschews hierarchy.
Shabana Azmi has performed in theater shows like "Safed Kundali" and "Tumhari Amrita" along with veteran Farooq Sheikh. She has been acclaimed with several National Awards for her acting skills.
"I consider myself a film actor but have found working in theatre very rewarding. Playing the lead at National Theatre London for Tanika Gupta's 'The Waiting Room' was so humbling. Walking to work doing my own laundry. Theatre is a great leveler because it eschews hierarchy," Azmi tweeted on the occasion of the World Theatre Day on March 27.
Shabana Azmi's parents are Kaifi Azmi, an Indian poet, and Shaukat Azmi, a veteran Indian People's Theatre Association stage actress.
