MUMBAI — A bronze statue of Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol will be unveiled in London’s Leicester Square to mark the 25th anniversary of “Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge.” It depicts a scene filmed there in the movie.
Heart of London Business Alliance today revealed the latest statue to join Leicester Square’s “Scenes in the Square” movie statue trail will be of the king of romance, Shah Rukh Khan, alongside co-star Kajol. This will be the first ever long-term Hindi film statue erected in the UK. The announcement also coincides with the big 50th year celebrations of Yash Raj Films.
“DDLJ,” often called the Romeo & Juliet of Hindi cinema, is about two non-resident Indians, Raj and Simran, and their star-crossed love story across Europe and India, beginning on a train from King’s Cross Station. The statue is set to be unveiled in Spring 2021, when organizers hope that its stars Khan and Kajol will be able to travel to unveil the statue in a special celebratory event.
The location could not be more fitting, as Leicester Square featured in the film in a scene when Raj and Simran first cross paths, albeit unknown to one another. Fittingly, the scene features two of the square’s cinemas prominently, with Raj seen in front of the Vue cinema, and Simran walking past the Odeon Leicester Square. The new statue will be positioned along the eastern terrace, outside the Odeon cinema, honoring this scene.
Other London locations featured in the film include Horseguard’s Avenue, Hyde Park, Tower Bridge and King’s Cross Station.
The statue will join nine other film icons from the past 100 years, eight of which were unveiled in late February and recently granted longer-term residency by Westminster Council to remain in Leicester Square until at least July 2023. In September, a statue of Harry Potter also joined the original line-up, while visitors can still encounter Laurel & Hardy, Bugs Bunny, Gene Kelly in “Singin’ in the Rain,” Mary Poppins, Mr. Bean, Paddington and iconic DC super-heroes Batman and Wonder-Woman.
Mark Williams, director of Destination Marketing at Heart of London Business Alliance, says: “It’s fantastic to be adding such titans of international cinema to our trail as Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol. “Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge” is one of the most successful and important Bollywood films of all time, and it’s exciting to be able to bring to the trail the first film that actually features Leicester Square as a location. This statue is a fitting tribute to the global popularity of Bollywood and the cultural bridges that cinema can help build, and we’re in no doubt it will attract fans from all around the world.”
Avtar Panesar, vice-president of Special Projects at Yash Raj Films, added, “When “Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge” was released 25 years ago, it changed the face of the industry and captured the hearts of everyone who saw it. We’re thrilled to be able to announce this statue, and to be the first film of Indian origin to be represented in Scenes in the Square. We are honored that our superstars have been recognized alongside the Hollywood elite, from Gene Kelly to Laurel & Hardy, and this is a great way to express the international appeal of cinema.”
