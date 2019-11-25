MUMBAI — Shah Rukh Khan took to Twitter to announce his new production “Bob Biswas,” starring Abhishek Bachchan. The character of that name was seen in the 2012 film “Kahaani.”
Bob Biswas was the assassin in that Sujoy Ghosh-directed film. Despite limited screen time, the character is remembered for his trademark line, “Nomoshkar, ek minute,” just before he killed anyone.
After a gap of seven years, we have Bachchan playing his role. Khan wrote, “#BobBiswas is coming to ‘kill it!’ Happy to associate with Bound Script Production to bring #BobBiswas, played by @juniorbachchan and directed by Diya Annapurna Ghosh. @RedChilliesEnt @gaurikhan @sujoy_g @_GauravVerma.”
Director Sujoy Ghosh also used Bob Biswas’s “ek minute” line in his tweet:
@sujoy_g “need your blessings and good wishes...and a minute of your time � #BobBiswas”
While “Kahaani” was directed by Sujoy Ghosh, this film will be directed by his daughter Diya Annapurna Ghosh, who assisted him in “Badla” earlier this year.
Buzz is that “Bob Biswas” will be a prequel of sorts to “Kahaani,” a genre that is seen in part in “Dabangg 3.” It can also be called a spin-off, like “Naam Shabana” was of “Baby.”
