MUMBAI (IANS) — Shah Rukh Khan announced on Friday that his banner Red Chillies Entertainment is associating as a producer with the upcoming film "Kaamyaab.”
SRK took to Twitter to make the announcement. "Extremely poignant story of a character artist...his struggles with himself, films and life....bitterly sweet and very well enacted. Hope all enjoy this small film with a biggish heart," he wrote.
"Kaamyaab" is directed by Hardik Mehta and the film features Sanjay Mishra and Deepak Dobriyal in leading roles.
Talking about the film's subject, Sanjay Mishra shared: "The film is about a character actor's life. It showcases what happens with their lives when they complete a lot of films. This film is a tribute to the character artists of hindi cinema."
The talented actor also thanked Shah Rukh Khan for associating with a film like this. He said: "I am so happy and speechless that Khan sahab is supporting this kind of cinema and taking the responsibility to showcase it to everyone."
The film releases March 6.
