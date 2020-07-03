MUMBAI — Shah Rukh Khan is seemingly back to work, though as of now, from home. Khan was clicked by the paparazzi at Mannat bungalow last week as he shot for a film whose details are not yet known. Khan was spotted in a black shirt, blue jeans and dark sunglasses.
Khan was last seen on the big screen in his co-production “Zero” that was a disaster when released in December 2018. Aditya Chopra, Rajkumar Hirani and Atlee Kumar are among the names touted as directors of his “comeback” (!!!) film.
Reportedly, Khan is also set to work in R. Madhavan’s “Rocketry: The Nambi Effect” as a reporter. This is a film based on the incredible story of Narayanan, the brilliant mind behind ISRO’s project at making India the Numero Uno in the space satellite market. Madhavan essays Narayanan with a host of celebrated names in pivotal roles. The film is being directed by Ananth Narayan Mahadevan with Madhavan himself.
Khan has also made a cameo appearance in “Brahmastra,” the Amitabh Bachchan-Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt film directed by Ayan Mukerji, which is still in the making.
In a June 27 tweet, Khan wrote: “Don’t know when my passion became my purpose and then turned into my profession. Thank you all for so many years of allowing me to entertain you. More than my professionalism I believe my passionalism will see me through many more years of service to all of you.” He shared a gorgeous black and white photo captured by his wife, Gauri.
