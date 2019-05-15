MUMBAI—Shah Rukh Khan will soon appear on American television host and comedian David Letterman’s show on Netflix. The superstar is flying to New York for the shoot.
The actor has taken to his official social media handle and tweeted, “Flying into another city that never sleeps... A great idea for someone like me. New York calling.”
Being the only Indian to feature on the show, fans of the star are constantly posting about the news on social media. Fans are constantly posting with love for their “Badshah.”
The host, David Letterman, is a television host, comedian, writer and producer, who has hosted late-night television talk shows for 33 years. The first season of the very successful show saw him interviewing names such as Barack Obama, George Clooney, Malala Yousafzai and Jerry Seinfeld, and now we will see the global icon, Shah Rukh Khan, as a guest on the esteemed list.
Sure, we have exciting days ahead.
