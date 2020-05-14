MUMBAI — Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has appealed to all to contribute towards personal protective equipment and ventilators, among other necessary items, for health care workers battling at the front-line amid the COVID 19 pandemic.
Shah Rukh Khan tweeted May 14: "Let's support the brave health officials and medical teams that are leading the fight against the coronavirus by contributing towards supplies and personal protective equipment. A little help can go a long way.”
A link was also shared on the actor's non-profit organisation Meer Foundation, with the tweet:(We) “are working to protect healthcare soldiers fighting on the frontlines. Now you can be a part of our efforts! Donate on our crowd-funding link and help us take PPE kits & ventilators to them."
