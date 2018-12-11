MUMBAI— Ahead of the release of the upcoming song “Husn Parcham,” Shah Rukh Khan took to social media to explain the meaning of the song along with a picture of Katrina Kaif, who will be sizzling in the song.
“Husn Parcham” will showcase the actress in a glamorous avatar and is to release tomorrow. Explaining the meaning of the song title, he shared, “Somebody asked me what “Husn Parcham” means. Well it means an announcement of one’s beauty...roughly. smoothly it means just this...!!! Song out tomorrow...#HusnParchamimage.png”
Earlier, the makers released the teaser of the song, giving a glimpse of Babita Kumar played by Kaif, who forms one part of the love triangle, which is at the center of the storyline. Sharing the teaser, Khan wrote on Twitter: “Poore desh mein chakka jaam lag jayega. Jab Babita Kumari ka Husn Parcham lehrayega. Stay tuned for the most sizzling song of the year releasing on December 12th!”
This will be the third song from the film to be released. The playlist of the film currently has “Mere Naam Tu” and “Issaqbaazi,” both of which have already been well-received by the audience.
“Zero” presents the story of Bauna, a vertically-challenged man essayed by Khan. Set in Meerut, it has Anushka Sharma as a specially-abled NASA scientist.
Red Chillies Entertainment and Colour Yellow Productions come together to bring this film produced by Gauri Khan. The Aanand L. Rai directorial is releasing Dec. 21 with music by Ajay-Atul and lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.