MUMBAI – Superstar Shah Rukh Khan vowed to follow the basic values that the Indian national flag stands for, on the occasion of Independence Day on Aug. 15.
"Strength & Courage. Peace & Truth. Fertility & Growth. Life in Movement. My country stands for these values. I promise to do the same on this day of 15th August and forever. We don't need any more guidelines for being a true Indian, than these laid down by the colors of our Indian flag. Happy Independence Day to all. Jai Hind," SRK wrote on Instagram.
Along with his note, SRK posted a picture of his signature pose of outstretched hands, set against the backdrop of the Tricolor.
On the work front, as an actor SRK was last seen in Aanand L. Rai's "Zero,” which released in December 2018. The film fared below expectations at the box office. Lately, Shah Rukh has been busy as a producer. He produced the limited horror series "Betaal" earlier this year, and is now gearing up to release the web series "Class Of 83.”
