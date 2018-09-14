MUMBAI—Here’s big news for Marvel fans. Stephen Wacker, vice-president, Creative Development, Marvel, expressed his thoughts about creating Marvel characters with an Indian origin. What’s even more exciting is that Shah Rukh Khan will most likely be a part of it.
Divulging details about Marvel’s Indian venture, Wacker said, “I think in the next few years, Marvel is going to try to create characters with a real toehold in Indian culture. We will try for authenticity that can go as far as finding Indian talent. We want to find a way to create characters that have a home in this world so we can bring Indian culture to the core North American Marvel fan. Let them understand a different part of the world too. I think that’s going to be an exciting thing for Marvel. My hope is that the fan in India feels just as much part of the Marvel universe as some kid in New York.”
Wacker shared that Shah Rukh Khan would definitely be a part of the Marvel film. He said, “If we make Indian content, we have to put in Shah Rukh Khan. He has to be in it. If we have stories set in different countries, the goal is always to use actors from that part of the world.”
