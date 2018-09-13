MUMBAI— Shah Rukh Khan was felicitated as a “Game Changer for his Unmatched Contribution to Globalizing Indian Cinema” at the business summit in London.
Time and again, Khan has represented India at international events, making the nation proud. The ET India - UK Strategic Conclave, a special business summit discussing the economic relations between India and UK, was graced by the global icon and took place in London on Sept. 11.
Representing the entertainment industry for a chat session on the ‘Growth of the business of entertainment across the globe and its impact on India,’ Khan said, “The growth for Indian films has been much smaller compared to the growth of television in India. The ratio of theatres to the audience area is still very small; we have very few theatres compared to the audience we can garner. In the interiors of India, there are not many screens for people to go, and I think there is a huge market here for entrepreneurs to get into making low-cost theatres.”
The actor, producer and activist was also felicitated with “The Economic Times Game Changers of India – Hall of Fame” for “His Unmatched Contribution To Globalizing Indian Cinema.” A coffee-table book titled “Game Changers of India” was also unveiled at the summit, which features Khan along with other accomplished leaders.
Accepting this honor, the actor said, “I take this opportunity to thank a lot of people, actors, actress, and audiences, for allowing me to continue unencumbered with any idea that I had. They gave me the ability to just go ahead and give it a shot, try and go wrong if I may, and more often than not they allowed me to go wrong.”
He added, “Business is become about millions, targets and projections, though I fully respect the managerial capacity of business, but I like to think of it as the people who work with me allowing me the capacity to imagine, and they managed that imagination. So, when you become a game-changer you cannot take it upon yourself, there are loads of people involved and the audience as well around the world accepts you doing the stuff you do and think it is entertaining.”
Themed “New Economy, New Rules,” the global business summit was held in London, wherein top CEOs, government officials and the global elite come together to focus on the India-UK relationship and future trade and business opportunities that could exist between the two countries.
The conclave features speakers and panelists of respected delegates from various fields, providing a platform to enable delegates to interact and exchange ideas.
