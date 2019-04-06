MUMBAI—For London, for starters, he is now Dr. Shah Rukh Khan! The superstar has won many accolades and recognitions across international platforms. Recently, he was honored with an Honorary Doctorate in Philanthropy by The University of Law, London.
The actor received the merit during a graduation ceremony for more than 350 students, held at the Barbican in London Apr. 4. The global icon, who has also carved a place for himself as a philanthropist, orator, and entrepreneur, gave an exceptional speech as well.
Talking about entertainment as a powerful tool, Khan said, “One of the greatest learnings for me has been to appreciate the sheer simplicity of humor and entertainment as a powerful tool for strengthening human bonds across all races, cultures, nationalities and religions.”
He added, “I remember meeting fans in Germany one freezing winter evening. None of them spoke a word of Hindi; they told me that they didn’t even watch my films with subtitles yet they understood everything! This might have been the result of the melodrama of our plots, but it was more likely just the fact that shared emotions and the simple language of their expression reaches across and binds people of all definitions. In fact, I can’t emphasize enough the importance of expression as a binding force for compassion. It is only by expressing our stories that we create the ground for our life experience to be accepted and understood.”
Shah Rukh Khan also lends his support to the welfare of the people through his non- profit organization, Meer Foundation, which primarily works with acid-attack victims. Said Khan, “These are some of the bravest women I have ever met. They have suffered tremendously from acts of violence towards them. It is by hearing their stories that I was able to comprehend true courage. I also understood the cathartic value that the telling of their stories to each other had for them. It helped them break out of despair and build anew with a sense of collective hope and renewed faith in humanity.”
The witty star also shared his views on the giving nature of humans. “Hoarding everything, especially the fruits of success, leads to a narrowing of perspective, insecurity and the fear of losing power. Giving makes us alive with the possibility of others growing with us, sharing in our work and enriching our lives with their own uniquely beautiful perspectives."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.