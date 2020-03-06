MUMBAI — Superstar Shah Rukh Khan wished the entire team of "Kaamyaab" luck and said that it is a small film with a big heart.
Shah Rukh, whose Red Chillies Entertainment will be presenting the movie, took to Twitter, were he shared a photograph go himself along with the cast of the film.
"A small film with a big heart...and some heart breaks. Hope it finds love from from those who see it. All the best to the team....and bas ab enjoy life aur option hi kya hai... #KaamyaabInCinemas," he captioned the image.
Directed by Hardik Mehta, "Kaamyaab",deals with the story of a character actor in Hindi cinema.
It features Sanjay Mishra and Deepak Dobriyal in lead roles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.