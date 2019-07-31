MUMBAI— The Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff film “War” will be the first Hindi film to be shot in Finland (and the Arctic Circle) and the chase sequence will be directed by Hollywood stunt director Paul Jennings of “The Dark Knight” fame.
Abhishek Chaubey’s next will be the remake of Kartik Subbaraj’s “Jigarthanda” and will be produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.
Shilpa Shetty plays a writer in the Yammi Gautam-Diljit Singh comedy being produced by Ramesh Taurani and directed by Haroon Mirza, director Aziz Mirza’s son. This will be the last film co-written by the late Neeraj Vora.
Simi Garewal has revealed that her first subjects on the comeback of her show “Rendezvous with Simi Garewal” will be Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone.
Shah Rukh Khan is making a horror film for Netflix.
Netflix has also sanctioned a web series inspired by the life of Masaba Gupta, with her actor mother Neena Gupta and her in the leads.
Hema Malini is producing a Punjabi film that is inspired by the Babbar Akali movement, “Mitti: Virasat Babbaran Di.”
Alia Bhatt has recorded a scratch for dad Mahesh Bhatt’s “Sadak 2” with composer Jeet Gannguly. She will also record the final song after the lyrics are ready.
Irrfan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui will co-star again after “The Lunchbox” in Honey Trehan’s new thriller.
Taapsee Pannu has green-lit the biopic on Mithali Raj, the captain of the Indian women’s cricket team.
Athiya Shetty and cricketer K.L. Rahul are reportedly more than just close friends.
Preity Zinta, who has joined forc3s with a Los Angeles-based organization to distribute Hindi films in China, will also announce a slate of film and TV projects by year-end.
Sonu Sood gets to play the dream role of Arjun in a Kannada film based on a part of the “Mahabharat.” This is being made simultaneously also in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.
Vinod Khanna’s brother Pramod Khanna (who had officially produced his 1974 home production “The Cheat”) will reprise his brother’s role in “Dabangg 3.” The first two films had the late actor essay Salman Khan’s father.
Fateh, ‘80s and ‘90s actress Farah’s son and nephew to Tabu, might be introduced by Karan Johar in – possibly – “Dostana 2.”
