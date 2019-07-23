MUMBAI—“Our parents always live within us and their teachings never go away,” says Shah Rukh Khan on what he learned from Disney’s “The Lion King,” in which he has dubbed for the main character, King Mufasa.
“The Lion King” is etched in our memories as one of the greatest family stories told onscreen and teaches us a lot. The father-son relationships and bonds of friendship are among the many elements that one can absorb from the film, and King Khan too deeply feels he has learned a lot from it.
Khan spoke on the significance of the film for him personally and the life lesson that stayed since. “The story inheritably gives a lot of morals. I personally don’t look for morals in a movie and enjoy it as pure entertainment. But this is inheritably entertaining because it does talk about relationships. Many times, when kids are growing with their parents, they don’t realize that what their parents say could actually come handy much later on. It’s unfortunate that you remember the teachings of your parents when they are not in your life.”
He went on, “Somewhere down the line, the story reflects that it’s nicer to listen to your parents and understand the deeper meaning of what they are saying to you. It does teach you that our parents always live within us, and their teachings never go away. Personally, I do feel the same, the small things that my father and mother said actually define me now, and I realize it now, and I didn’t realize it then.”
Well said, Shah Rukh-bhai! We still recall you talking to us about your late father’s unique humor that allayed critical moments in your life and hope that your children too value whatever you are teaching them today.
