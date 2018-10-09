MUMBAI—Shah Rukh Khan took to Twitter to extend his support and pledging his heartbeat to Indian Hockey. Cheering the Men in Blue to get the cup back home, SRK in his tweet also urged everyone to get behind Team India and support the game. With the Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup Bhubaneswar 2018 just a few weeks away, the team is gearing up for the mega-tournament and training in Bhubaneswar (even as they leave for the Asian Champions Trophy next week).
With Khan firmly behind the team, it is certain that the sport will attract a larger fan base that steps forward to see the battle of the finest hockey talent as India play the rest of the world at Bhubaneswar end-November.
Khan has always been an ardent fan of the game and used to play hockey in his school. Recalling his childhood dream to play for the country, he had, earlier this year expressed a sentiment that his five-year-old son, AbRam grow up to be a hockey player and represent the country on the international stage. Khan was also instrumental in popularizing the sport in the country a decade back when he played the iconic role of Kabir Khan in “Chak De! India.”
As far as his connection with Odisha goes, Khan’s portrayal in and as “Asoka - The Great” in his own 2001 production, helped bring alive the glory of the Kalinga empire of yore, and it is at Kalinga Stadium that he is now set to come!
Speaking on the occasion, the actor said, “Hockey is the song of my heart. It is that time of my youth that is forever etched in my consciousness. I follow the game and watching the game, even now, gets my pulse racing. India is hosting the Hockey World Cup in November at Bhubaneswar, and I am honored to be a part of hockey at the highest level. We have a young and promising team, and they have my unconditional support. They are my heroes, and I pledge my heartbeat for India, for the Indian team, and for hockey.’’
Naveen Patnaik, chief minister, Odisha, said, “Shah Rukh Khan is one of the greatest icons of this generation and a role model for the youth of the country. His passion for sports is in full view as he has been at the forefront even as he exemplifies the sporting spirit, the grit, and discipline that go into making a sportsman. Khan extending his support for hockey will not only motivate the team but it will also catalyze the nation to join this movement for hockey, and I thank him for the same.”
Khan has accepted Patnaik’s invitation and urged all Indians to join him at the Hockey World Cup, 2018, saying, “My heart beats for hockey, and I will be at the Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup Bhubaneswar 2018. Are you game?” He will be present on the opening ceremony Nov. 27. The World Cup will continue till Dec.16 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. A total of 16 nations will be participating in the tournament, wherein each team will play three matches during the league stage throughout twelve days, before four cross-over matches that will take place on Dec. 10 and 11.
Odisha is popularly termed the “Cradle of hockey,” having given India many star Hockey players including Dilip Tirkey, and in the current national team Amit Rohidas, Dipsan Tirkey, Birendra Lakra, Deep Grace Ekka, Namita Toppo, Sunita Lakra and Lilima Minz.
Odisha is currently associated as Major Team Partner of the Indian National Hockey teams (Men and Women) for five and is also the Presenting Partner for the Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup Bhubaneswar 2018. The state provides full scholarships for budding talent in 11 disciplines taught at the 16 sports hostels across the state.
Readers can log onto www.heartbeatsforhockey.com and pledge a heartbeat for hockey.
