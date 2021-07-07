MUMBAI — Streax, India’s leading hair-color brand by Hygienic Research Institute, has partnered with Shah Rukh Khan, to launch a new music video that redefines the term “Sexy,” replacing it with “Streaxy.”
In the video, Khan can be seen performing to an upbeat melody, encouraging people from all walks of life – whatever may be their look or however be their style – to be ‘Streaxy.’
He can be seen grooving in a “Streaxy” avatar, sporting his new, trendy hairstyle in a ponytail. The music video is a part of Streax’s campaign that motivates its audience to turn their charm like Shah Rukh Khan in under five minutes, with Streax shampoo hair color. The video has been created and conceptualized by Mullen Lowe Lintas and directed by Gauri Shinde. It is being aired across digital channels and key Indian markets.
Commenting on his music video, Shah Rukh Khan said, “I am excited to be a part of the music video that empowers everyone to live their lives in a ‘Streaxy’ manner. This music video represents what we can do if we feel cool and confident all the time. Through the video, I’d like to tell my fans that no matter how they look and what their choice of style is, they can always feel ‘Streaxy,’ just like I do. I truly enjoyed the creative experience shooting the video with the brand.”
Watch the video here:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.