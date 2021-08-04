MUMBAI — “Premaatur” is ready to release Aug. 6. Before the release, the film has got global appreciation. The film has received the best drama feature film award at the Mabig Film Festival, Germany. Prashant Walde has received the outstanding achievement award under best actor category at Tagore International Film Festival. The movie also premiered at a special section at Cannes FIlm Festival.
Under the banner of Anugrah Entertainment, the film is dedicated to Shah Rukh Khan. The producer and protagonist, Prashant Walde, has been associated with Khan as his body-double for the last 15 years. It is a thriller-horror-romance starring Walde with Heta Shah, Kalyani Kumari, Sriraj Singh, Amit Sinha, Shantanu Ghosh, Veer Singh and Bidya Kumari.
The film is directed by Sumit Sagar, produced by Walde and co-produced by Shantanu Ghosh, Satya and Pravin Walde. Prashant Walde has given the story, screenplay and dialogue. Music and lyrics by Nitin Raikwar, background score by Arsalan Sheikh and cinematography is by Pappu Singh Rajput. Gurjent Singh is the editor and Vivek Sharma is the choreographer.
“Premaatur” is a horror love story in which Soniya is possessed by a supernatural power.
Prashant Walde said, “My film has received global appreciation and love from the audience and the jury. We are ready to release the film for our theatre-going audience. We hope the combination of horror, suspense and romance will be liked by the audience as after a long time the film will be released in the theatre. We believe that the audience will definitely shower love on us.”
